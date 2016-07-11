Overview

Holiday Recycling Program

Get in the holiday spirit. Get Behind Recycling! By recycling all of your holiday gift materials and party supplies, you can help your community and city be more sustainable. Every holiday season, tons and tons of valuable recycling materials are diverted from the landfill by your efforts. So, wherever you are during the holidays…remember to Get Behind Recycling!

If you're earning Philadelphia Recycling Rewards points, now's a great time to redeem your points for holiday gifts and store discounts. Just CLICK HERE to check your point totals and participating stores. And if you're not signed up yet, now's the perfect time!

From presents to parties, there is a wealth of material to recycle. Click the link below to see what materials can go IN and OUT of your bin this season. LEARN THE RECYCLING INS AND OUTS

Christmas Tree Recycling Program

The program, which is in its 28th year, will run for two weeks from Tuesday, January 3, 2017 through Saturday, January 14, 2017. As always, citizens may drop off their trees for recycling at any of the following Streets Department Sanitation Convenience Centers Monday through Saturday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm:

Streets Department

Sanitation Convenience Centers 3901 N Delaware Ave. 5100 Grays Ave. 2601 West Glenwood Avenue 3033 South 63rd Street Domino Lane and Umbria Street State Road and Ashburner Street



For Sanitation Convenience Center details, CLICK HERE

Saturday drop-off locations

The Streets Department is pleased to announce there will also be Christmas Tree Drop-Off Sites located throughout the city at 23 designated locations only on Saturday, January 7 and Saturday, January 14 from 9am to 3pm. To find the location nearest to you, CLICK HERE

Christmas trees brought to these sites should be:

Free of all decorations and ornaments

Untied

What happens to the recycled Christmas trees?

There will be no curbside collection of Christmas trees for recycling purposes. For those households that cannot participate in the recycling program, trees placed at the curb will be picked up on regularly scheduled collection day as trash.

As always, the program is for citizens who receive City collected trash and recycling services. Vendors are responsible for making arrangements for the private disposal of their discarded trees.

Citizens who require additional information regarding the Christmas Tree Recycling Program may contact the Customer Affairs Unit at 215-686-5560. For all city services, call 3-1-1.

What Else Can I Do with My Tree?